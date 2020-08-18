Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyprus says willing to engage on defining maritime zones

Turkey says it has rights over the areas in question. While not referring to Turkey directly, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the island had maritime deals with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon "and was ready to discuss with other neighbouring states on establishing sea zones".

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:52 IST
Cyprus says willing to engage on defining maritime zones
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Christodulides)

Cyprus said on Tuesday it was willing to engage with all its neighbours on defining maritime boundaries, amid a tense stand-off with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean over jurisdiction in the energy-rich waters. Greece and Cyprus are locked in a dispute with Turkey over overlapping claims to areas thought to be rich in natural gas. Two Turkish survey vessels are in areas claimed by Greece and Cyprus. Turkey says it has rights over the areas in question.

While not referring to Turkey directly, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said the island had maritime deals with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon "and was ready to discuss with other neighbouring states on establishing sea zones". Turkey is its closest neighbour and the only country it does not have a deal with, bar war-ravaged Syria.

"This would be on the basis of international law and the 1982 Law of the Sea," Christodoulides said, referring to a United Nations treaty. Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, so any take-up of Nicosia's offer would be unlikely.

Christodoulides was speaking in Nicosia following talks with Nikos Dendias, his Greek counterpart. Dendias said he expected EU foreign ministers to discuss a list of sanctions against Turkey next week. "This escalation of Turkish aggression is directed against the European Union, and consequently, there should be an escalation of the European reaction to counter it," Dendias said.

Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. A breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus is recognised only by Ankara. Turkey questions Cyprus's right to explore in the seas around the island because it maintains that the Nicosia administration does not represent the interests of Turkish Cypriots - an argument dismissed by Cyprus.

In Turkey's dispute with Greece, the two countries are at odds over the delimitation of their continental shelves.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police said...

Three men booked for raping a woman: Police

Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of the womans complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376 rap...

U.S. Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016

Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on...

SC's PM-CARES decision: BJP hails verdict, attacks Rahul; Cong calls it 'body blow to transparency'

The Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund evoked contrasting reactions from the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday, with the ruling party hailing it as a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020