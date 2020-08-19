U.N. chief calls for immediate release of Mali president, others

U.N. chief calls for immediate release of Mali president, othersReuters | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:21 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release, a U.N. spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General ... calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Ibrahim Boubacar Keita
- UN
- Mali
- Stephane Dujarric
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Trump vows to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots
Vehicle malfunction sparked Southern California wildfire
World Bank approves $45m grant for South Sudan to strengthen community institutions
EXPLAINER-Japan's Yasukuni shrine a symbol of haunting wartime legacy
Unisys enhances integrated, multi-cloud and application optimisation platform