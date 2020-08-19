Left Menu
U.N. chief calls for immediate release of Mali president, others

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release, a U.N. spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General ... calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

