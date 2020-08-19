Left Menu
In major reorganisation, Environment Ministry approves establishment of 19 regional offices

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the establishment of 19 integrated regional offices (IROs), which will be done by the reorganisation of regional or sub-regional offices of various authorities, across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:08 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the establishment of 19 integrated regional offices (IROs), which will be done by the reorganisation of regional or sub-regional offices of various authorities, across the country. These IROs which will start functioning from October 1, this year, will be established through redeployment of the workforce and other resources available with 10 Regional Offices of ROHQ Division, four Regional Offices of Forest Survey of India (FSI), three Regional Centre of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), four Regional Offices of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and five Regional Offices and three sub-regional Offices of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the MoEFCC said in a statement.

The action has been taken "with a view to achieving outcomes related to the mandates of MoEFCC in an improved, timely and effective manner, and for this purpose to further enhance its outreach to stakeholders, undertake coordinated action and optimize the utilization of available resources". The IROs will be set up at Shillong, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar, Vijayawada, Raipur, Hyderabad, Shimla, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Jammu.

The head of each will be called Regional Officer of the MoEFCC. (ANI)

