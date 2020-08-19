CAG GC Murmu calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:11 IST
Newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Wednesday. Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the CAG on August 8.
President Ram Nath Kovind had administered the oath of office to GC Murmu as CAG of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present on the occasion. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Odisha plans cage fish culture in reservoirs
Chicago public schools to hold all classes online this fall -local media
Man killed in Chicago shooting was local rapper, police say
'Munsif Urdu' daily chief editor Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan passes away in Chicago
Chicago says students will stay home, New York erects COVID-19 checkpoints