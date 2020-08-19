MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh Patel said on Wednesday. Kanyadan Yojana, a scheme introduced in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's term used to offer Rs 28,000 to the couples to get married. However, after coming to power, Nath had raised the financial aid to Rs 51,000.

"We are considering reducing the amount being given under Kanyadan Yojana from Rs 51,000, as it is more than enough," said Patel. "Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath raised the amount to get votes. People are still struggling to get that money," he added. (ANI)