Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:25 IST
Police not planning to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients:Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that the state police was not planning to collect Call Data Records of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing home quarantine, as well as at various hospitals. The government stated this when a Public Interest Litigation filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala,seeking to quash a police circular directing collection of CDRs of COVID-19 patients, was considered for hearing by the court.

The government said it however planned to collect the records of the tower locations of the cell phones being used by the COVID-19 patients. Additional Advocate General K K Ravindranath submitted that police require only the tower details from where the calls are made and received to find out the location of the COVID-19 patients and not more than that.

"To that extent, the Call Detail Records received are erased after 14 days of the quarantine period," the government said. Adjourning the matter to August 21, the Court directed the state government to file a statement on the matter.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said prima facie they were of the view that all the clauses in the circular deal only with COVID-19 disease, its spread and prevention. In his PIL filed on Monday, Chennithala alleged that collection of CDRs of COVID-19 positive patients by police is an illegal expansion of police powers, which was nothing but an infraction on the right to privacy of individuals.

He said the state police chief issued the circular on August 11, directing the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) and police headquarters to take up the matter with BSNL and Vodafone for prompt collection of CDRs. Chennithala submitted that the circular was vague and worded in a very deceptive manner, which does not disclose the purpose for which CDRs of COVID-19 patients are required by police.

It is evident that there is no informed voluntary consent also obtained from the infected patients undergoing quarantine before collecting CDRs, he said. Chennithala also alleged that a careful scrutiny of the circular would prove that police had started collection of CDRs of COVID-19 patients in massive numbers from telecom companies, even prior to its issuance and without the consent or knowledge of those infected by the virus.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Police searches Arjun Singh's residence, BJP MP alleges vendetta politics

West Bengal Police Wednesday searched the residence of Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in connection with a corruption case, police said. Singh denied the charges of corruption and alleged that the r...

Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform

Kuwaits parliament on Wednesday approved a law to make transfers of state revenue to one of its sovereign wealth funds conditional on budget surpluses, a move which will provide more than 12 billion in much needed liquidity to the treasury....

SC paves way for CBI probe into "unnatural death" of Sushant Rajput, says "impartial investigations" need of the hour amid Bihar, Maharashtra acrimony

Giving a quietus to the political and jurisdictional row over investigations into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for a CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty,...

Pop star Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture

Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as the person that controls her business and personal affairs in a major change to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship.Ahead of a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the 38-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020