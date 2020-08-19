Left Menu
Lawsuit: Deputy was the aggressor in Ujiri conflict

As part of his lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland, Ujiri attached as evidence never-released video that shows Alameda County deputy Alan Strickland twice making physical contact with Ujiri before the Raptors executive pushed him back. Bay Area television station WTVU aired a clip of the incident on Tuesday that showed Ujiri trying to get to the court to celebrate with the Raptors, who defeated the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena to win the NBA championship on June 13, 2019.

Updated: 19-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:36 IST
Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against a California sheriff's deputy who contends the Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations shoved and injured him after the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. As part of his lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland, Ujiri attached as evidence never-released video that shows Alameda County deputy Alan Strickland twice making physical contact with Ujiri before the Raptors executive pushed him back.

Bay Area television station WTVU aired a clip of the incident on Tuesday that showed Ujiri trying to get to the court to celebrate with the Raptors, who defeated the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena to win the NBA championship on June 13, 2019. The video shows Strickland extending his arm to try to block Ujiri, who had his security credentials in his hand. He then pushes Ujiri and shoves him a second time as Ujiri approached again.

Ujiri then pushed Strickland. A portion of the footage originated from Strickland's body camera, and the microphone picked up the deputy telling Ujiri to "back the f--- up."

In February, Strickland and his wife, Kelly, sued Ujiri, the Raptors and Maple Leaf Entertainment, contending Ujiri pushed him so hard that he sustained injuries to head, chin, jaw and teeth. The case is still pending. The Stricklands are seeking a jury trial and asking for damages greater than $75,000, along with medical and incidental expenses (both accrued and in the future), loss of earnings, prejudgment interest, property damage and legal fees.

No criminal charges were filed against Ujiri. "To me it's incredible that things play out like that," Ujiri, 50, told the Canadian Press in February. "I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it. It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way. This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this."

The Raptors are 1-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

