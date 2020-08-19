Left Menu
U.S. announces nearly $204 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Iraq

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States is providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees and communities hosting them.

"This assistance will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services across Iraq. It will also improve access to civil documentation and legal services, the capacity of health care facilities and increase access to education and livelihoods opportunities," Pompeo said in a statement.

