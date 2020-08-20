Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rock bottom' Lebanon must reform for long-term aid -U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:33 IST
'Rock bottom' Lebanon must reform for long-term aid -U.S.

There is no more foreign money for a Lebanese leadership that enriches itself and spurns the popular will, a top U.S. official said on Wednesday, saying Lebanon had hit "rock bottom" with its Aug. 4 port explosion and must now enact profound reforms. Undersecretary of State David Hale made the comments a week after visiting Lebanon following the blast that killed more than 172 people, injured 6,000, left 300,000 homeless and destroyed swathes of Beirut https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-security-blast-skyline/gazing-over-wasteland-beirutis-mourn-lost-lady-of-the-world-idUSKCN25F1LZ, compounding a deep financial crisis.

"They (the Lebanese people) see rulers who use the system in order to enrich themselves and to ignore popular demands," Hale said. "That era is over. There is no more money for that. They are at rock bottom and sooner or later, I believe, that the leadership will appreciate the fact that it is time to change." "And if not, I am convinced that the public will increase the pressure on them," Hale added in a conference call in which he laid out a long list of needed policy changes, including carrying out fiscal and economic reforms, ending endemic corruption, improving transparency, addressing an inadequate electrical system and carrying out an audit of the central bank.

Western officials have conveyed to Lebanese leaders that Western donors would not bail out Lebanon without fundamental reforms but that message had been largely met with disappointing responses, a U.N. official said earlier this week. "What happened at the port (is) bad enough, but in many ways it's symptomatic of larger problems in Lebanon," Hale said and added: "We can't fix that from the outside. Lebanese leaders have to demonstrate the political will and the commitment to do that and that was my main message."

Asked about Hezbollah's role in any potential government, Hale said Washington has in the past dealt with Lebanese governments with a Hezbollah component in it and that it would examine the circumstances if that would again be the case. "Reforms are contrary to the interests of all the status quo leaders and that very much includes Hezbollah, which today is perceived as a big part of the problem," he said.

Hezbollah has faced growing criticism for its perceived failure to deliver on promised reforms since winning a parliamentary majority with its allies in 2018. It is seen as protecting a corrupt political class that has driven Lebanon into the ground https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lebanon-tribunal-hezbollah-analysis/lebanons-hezbollah-got-power-but-lost-the-country-idUSKCN25F1P4. The government - nominated by Hezbollah and its allies after the previous administration led by Saad al-Hariri, son of the slain PM, was toppled by a civic uprising last October - resigned over the Aug. 4 blast.

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

When is Love Alarm Season 2 going to be renewed Season 1 of Love Alarm streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year. Since then the series fans across the world are ardently waiting to know when the second season will be out.Thanks to the cre...

Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn has defended a controversial algorithm-based fastest driver ranking as a fascinating exercise that stands up to scrutiny, despite some social media scorn.The sport published a top 20 on Tuesday using...

Supporters of Egypt's Sisi set to dominate newly created Senate

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won all but a handful of declared seats in a newly created second chamber of parliament, official first round results and media reports showed on Wednesday. Only about eight million of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020