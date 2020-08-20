Left Menu
Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal to commence judicial proceedings from September 2

Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal is set to commence judicial proceedings from September 2, informed the State Housing and Urban Development Department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:19 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal is set to commence judicial proceedings from September 2, informed the State Housing and Urban Development Department. "The Tribunal has therefore issued a Public Notice on date 17.08.2020 announcing their decision to commence judicial proceedings from 2nd of September 2020. This has brought an end to the prolonged waiting of the people. This is expected to bring in a huge transformation in the real estate sector and is likely to ensure absolute transparency in the transaction by effective handling of appeals," the Department said in a statement.

"In view of the risk in organising hearing in person, the Tribunal shall hear the cases through video conferencing and arrangements have also been made for making the order available to interested parties through e-Mail," the statement further added. Justice Subash Chandra Parija, Retired Judge, High Court of Orissa was appointed as the Chairperson of the Tribunal and Mr Ishan Kumar Dash and Mr Malaya Chatterjee have been appointed by Government to act as Members of the Tribunal.

An officer of the rank District Judge Akhila Kumar Pashimakabat has also been appointed by the state government to act as the Registrar of the Tribunal. "Also logistics and 38 posts have been sanctioned by the Government. Many of the employees have already joined the Tribunal," the statement read further. The Tribunal has completed all the preparation to commence its functioning. All the cases filed before the Sales Tax Tribunal and at other places during the interim period have also been transferred to the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. (ANI)

