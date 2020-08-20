Mozambique comes with new environmental law to ban use of plastic bags from 2021

Mozambican Ministry of Land and the Environment has come up with a new environmental law that is expected to ban the use of plastic bags in Mozambique from 2021, according to a news report by Afrik 21.

Preserving the environment, marine, and coastal biodiversity and public health in Mozambique. This is the objective of the new bill being prepared by the Mozambican Ministry of Land and the Environment. The new law aims globally to ban the use of plastic bags in this East African country from 2021.

"It is a measure aligned with national and international commitments, expressed in the development objectives sustainable (SDG) for the period 2015-2030," indicates Ivete Maibasse, the Mozambican Minister of Territory and Environment.

With the next law, every Mozambican will be forced to turn to alternative, more environmentally friendly solutions to conserve their products.

According to the government of Mozambique, some plastic packaging will still be exempt from this law.

"The exceptions will concern plastic bags used for food packaging, for packaging solid waste; as well as for the health, mining, agriculture and construction sectors, specifies Ivete Maibasse. The ban will also exclude plastic bags produced in special economic zones as long as they are intended for export."

According to the Mozambican authorities, the private sector will have one year to prepare before the application of the new law. The success of this bet would be an achievement for Mozambique.