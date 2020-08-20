Portland police warn demonstrators near ICE building to disperse

Police ordered a gathering near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the southern part of the U.S. city of Portland to disperse after declaring it an "unlawful assembly" on Wednesday.

"All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse," police said on Twitter, as they warned marching demonstrators that failure to comply could lead to arrests and use of tear gas, crowd control agents and impact weapons. The news came a night after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in the city, prompting police to declare a riot. The violence led to two arrests and a minor injury to an officer, police added.

Black Lives Matter protests have swept the United States since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Some of the protests, including those in Portland, have erupted in arson and violence, and federal officers sent into the northwestern city have repeatedly clashed with crowds targeting its federal courthouse.