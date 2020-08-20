Couple chargesheeted for trafficking Bangladeshi girls, running prostitution racket: NIA

Left Menu
Both the accused have been chargesheeted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and The Foreigners Act, 1946, “for their role in trafficking of young Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places”, the statement issued by the NIA said. The case arose out of a FIR registered on April 21, 2019 at Chatrinaka police station, Hyderabad pertaining to the rescue of six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum & Sojib Shaik, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A supplementary charge sheet was filed on Thursday by federal probe agency NIA at a court here against a couple for their alleged role in the trafficking of young Bangladeshi girls and running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places, according to an official statement. The accused named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are Mohammed Abdul Salam (47), a resident of Hyderabad and his wife Shiuli Khatun (30), a resident of Bangladesh. Both the accused have been charge-sheeted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and The Foreigners Act, 1946, "for their role in trafficking of young Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places", the statement issued by the NIA said.

The case arose out of a FIR registered on April 21, 2019 at Chatrinaka police station, Hyderabad pertaining to the rescue of six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum & Sojib Shaik, it said. The case was re-registered by the NIA on September 17 last year. "NIA arrested accused Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first charge sheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik and Ruhul Amin Dhali on March 10," the statement said. Investigation established that Mohd Abdul Salam alias Kounla Justin and Shiuli Khatun alias Sheela Justin along with accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, Ruhul Amin Dhali and others, were trafficking poor & young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organized network of agents in Bangladesh and India, by giving them false inducements of lucrative jobs, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution, it said.

Three more girls were rescued by the NIA on May 23 this year from a rented house of Mohammed Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, the probe agency said. "During the raid, many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the house including multiple identity documents of trafficked girls, contraceptive pills, mobile phones and large number of diaries and registers containing names & mobile numbers of various brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on commission basis," it said.

