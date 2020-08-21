Left Menu
Aim of meeting was to see if all our colleagues are free, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader and former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah claimed that Thursday's meeting of party colleagues at his residence was called to see "if our people who've been locked in for 12 months could come out of their homes."

National Conference (NC) leader and former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah speaking during press conference in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Conference (NC) leader and former J-K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah claimed that Thursday's meeting of party colleagues at his residence was called to see "if our people who've been locked in for 12 months could come out of their homes." "Aim of our meeting was to see if our people who've been locked in for 12 months could come out of their homes, as the government said they're not locked. I hope it's not just one time," Abdullah said after party meeting at his residence here.

On being asked if all the National Conference leaders were free, Abdullah said that he will call four more leaders to see if they are free or not. "No, these are four that you have seen and I am going to meet the others to see if they are free or not, tomorrow I will call in four more," he said.

"We were 16 of us who were locked in. We are going to call all these people to see if they are free. I hope it is not only for once that they are as free as you (the press), but I know the press is not free. I know that very well. It is unfortunate," added Abdullah. Speaking about Mehbooba Mufti he said, "I am constantly in talks with her and we are also concerned about her too. I keep on talking to her and we all want her to be free too."

Responding to a question on his thoughts about the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir he said, "People are in the most miserable condition today. Businesses are zero, tourism is zero. There is suffering everywhere. On top of it, we also have got this virus which is also taking the heavy toll on people and we still have situation where security is very tight." Abdullah along with several other leaders including Omar Abdullah were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. (ANI)

