Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijayan writes to PM, seeks reconsideration of decision on Trivandrum airport

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to reconsider the decision to "hand over the management and operation of the Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder".

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:45 IST
Vijayan writes to PM, seeks reconsideration of decision on Trivandrum airport
All party meeting in Kerala via video conference.. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to reconsider the decision to "hand over the management and operation of the Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder". In a letter, the Chief Minister said that a meeting of leaders of all political parties in the state was convened through video conference and "the overwhelming view that emerged in the meeting, barring a lone voice to the contrary, was that given the unique place the Trivandrum International Airport has in the history of the State, its management and operation needs to vest with the state government".

Vijayan said he had written to the Prime Minister on August 19 to express his government's concerns regarding the decision of the Union cabinet concerning the airport. He said the decision has been taken "ignoring the repeated requests of the State Government to hand over the management and operation of the airport to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in which the state government is a stakeholder".

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to lease out Thiruvananthapuram and two other airports through Public Private Partnership (PPP) for "operation, management and development" to Adani Enterprises Ltd, who was declared as the successful bidder in global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India, for a period of 50 years. The letter said that from the days of the erstwhile princely State of Travancore, substantial contributions have been made for the development of the Trivandrum International Airport through grant of land free of cost.

"The near consensus that emerged in the meeting was that considering the assistance which the state has rendered wholeheartedly, the Central Government should not have ignored the rightful claim of the former for management and operation of the Trivandrum International Airport," the letter said. He said the state government through its SPV, which participated in the bid, had expressed willingness to match the offer of the highest bidder.

"In these circumstances, it was felt by the leaders that there is no justification for overlooking the claim of the state," the letter said. The letter said the leaders also supported the view that the State Government has sufficient experience in successfully managing and operating two international airports in the State at Kochi and Kannur.

The letter said that the state assembly had collectively requested the Central Government through a resolution dated August 11, 2018, "not to privatise the airport". At the meeting of leaders of political parties in the state, all parties except BJP opposed the decision concerning the airport. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat

The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Thursday, even as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index touched a record high and looked past the growing signs of prolonged economic weakness. Gold also rose in a sign of safe-haven buying. Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020