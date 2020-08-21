Assam reports 1,735 new coronavirus cases

Left Menu
As many as 1,735 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Assam taking the number of cases to 86,052, according to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,735 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Assam taking the number of cases to 86,052, according to Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He informed that 34,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the state is at 5.04 per cent, Sarma said. The total number of cases now stands at 86,052 including 60,348 discharges, 25,480 active cases, and 221 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 28 lakh-mark on Thursday while the daily testing scaled a new peak with over 9 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health. With 69,652 new cases reported, the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 28,36,926 in the country, including 6,86,395 active cases while 977 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 53,866.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

