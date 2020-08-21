Left Menu
Fire breaks out at boat manufacturing unit in Puducherry

A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near the Coconut Harbour, here early Friday morning.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:09 IST
Fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near Coconut Harbour on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a boat manufacturing unit near the Coconut Harbour, here early Friday morning. Eight fire tenders are carrying out fire extinguishing operation. No casualties have been reported as of now, the police said.

The Mudaliarpet Police is carrying out the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. More details awaited. (ANI)

