India's COVID-19 tally crosses 29 lakh mark, 68,898 cases in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:21 IST
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:21 IST
21,58,946 patients have been discharged: MoHFW. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 29 lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. The coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 29,05,824. The total cases are inclusive of 6,92,028 active cases and 21,58,947 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

983 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 54,849. As per the latest update by the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state -- has a total of 1,62,806 active cases and 21,359 deaths due to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,283 active cases and 6,239 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has a total of 87,177 active cases and 3,001 deaths. Karnataka has a total of 82,165 active cases and 4,429 deaths. Delhi's active cases tally stands at 11,271 and 4,257 deaths.

The total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

