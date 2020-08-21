Uttarakhand Governor calls second Vidhan Sabha session 2020 from September 23

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has issued an order to convene the second Vidhan Sabha session of the year 2020 from September 23, said the State Assembly Secretariat in a communique. "Governor Baby Rani Maurya issued an order to call the second Vidhan Sabha session of the year 2020 at 11 am on September 23, 2020," it read.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) elections in February 2022 will be fought and won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issues of improved education, healthcare and employment. "In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, we will advocate for three main issues -- employment, education, and healthcare. The current government has failed to give jobs to the people, which is why so many people migrate to other states. The condition of government schools and hospitals in Uttarakhand is terrible and private institutions are exploitative. We will win all 70 seats and create a new Uttarakhand model of governance just like we did in Delhi," Kejriwal told ANI. (ANI)