Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Governor calls second Vidhan Sabha session 2020 from September 23

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has issued an order to convene the second Vidhan Sabha session of the year 2020 from September 23, said the State Assembly Secretariat in a communique.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:13 IST
Uttarakhand Governor calls second Vidhan Sabha session 2020 from September 23
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has issued an order to convene the second Vidhan Sabha session of the year 2020 from September 23, said the State Assembly Secretariat in a communique. "Governor Baby Rani Maurya issued an order to call the second Vidhan Sabha session of the year 2020 at 11 am on September 23, 2020," it read.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) elections in February 2022 will be fought and won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issues of improved education, healthcare and employment. "In the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, we will advocate for three main issues -- employment, education, and healthcare. The current government has failed to give jobs to the people, which is why so many people migrate to other states. The condition of government schools and hospitals in Uttarakhand is terrible and private institutions are exploitative. We will win all 70 seats and create a new Uttarakhand model of governance just like we did in Delhi," Kejriwal told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for the companys response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tec...

KGMU VC tests positive for coronavirus

Vice Chancellor of the King George Medical University here, Lt Gen Retd Dr. Vipin Puri, has tested positive for coronavirus, a university spokesman said on FridayThe driver and another staff member of Dr. Puri had tested positive for COVID-...

Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.The detai...

Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020