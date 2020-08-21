Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: Court dismisses bail plea of Swapna Suresh

The bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was on Friday dismissed by a court in Kochi observing that the investigation in the matter is in its early stage.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:36 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Court dismisses bail plea of Swapna Suresh
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was on Friday dismissed by a court in Kochi observing that the investigation in the matter is in its early stage. Principal Sessions Court in Kochi, while dismissing the bail application, said that the investigation in the case is at an early stage and therefore bail could not be granted.

Swapna Suresh had moved the application seeking bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. During the hearing, the ED had informed the court that, "Swapna confessed to the enforcement that she had a role in the gold smuggling. The conspiracy has been found to have taken place in the country and abroad in the case. It is her responsibility to prove her innocence."

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court. Earlier, a special NIA court and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for the companys response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tec...

KGMU VC tests positive for coronavirus

Vice Chancellor of the King George Medical University here, Lt Gen Retd Dr. Vipin Puri, has tested positive for coronavirus, a university spokesman said on FridayThe driver and another staff member of Dr. Puri had tested positive for COVID-...

Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.The detai...

Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020