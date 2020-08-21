NGT directs study of air quality in Charkhi Dadri in 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed study of air quality in three months in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana saying carrying capacity assessment has to be conducted before permitting any activity having potential of pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also said there is acknowledged violation of environmental norms and the remedial action taken is highly inadequate. The green panel constituted a seven member joint Committee comprising three members team of Central Pollution Control Board (senior level), Member Secretary, state pollution control board, Member Secretary, SEIAA, Haryana, Divisional Forest Officer, Charkhi Dadri and the Additional District Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri for the purpose. “The CPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The said team may undertake site visits at such intervals as found necessary for inspection and give its report within three months by e-mail,” the bench said.

The tribunal trashed the state government's submission seeking 12 months time for carrying capacity assessment of the area. It said there is no justification of taking 12 months for carrying capacity assessment without taking effective measures based on available data. “In fact, carrying capacity assessment has to be conducted before permitting any activity having potential of pollution.

“Since data of background concentrations is available with the CPCB as well as the State PCB, pending any further elaborate study as proposed, CPCB and State PCB may undertake a joint study based on available background concentration data of air quality preferably within three months and precautionary action may be taken to check pollution potential in the light of such study at the earliest,” the bench said. Carrying capacity assessment determines the level of human activity an area can accommodate without the environment deterioration. The NGT said the compliance of existing criteria stone crushers as well as with reference to distance from habitations, educational institutions, roads, hospitals, etc. may be ensured in the interest of public health. “Any polluting stone crusher operating in violation of environmental norms, including siting criteria may not be allowed to operate till compliance of law. Action also needs to be taken against grant of reckless consents/ permissions for such activities, adversely affecting public health.

“ Compensation of deterrent nature may be assessed and recovered speedily from the law violators, by involvement of senior officers, in view of the fact that the State itself has found some of its officers not giving correct information and thus being party to violation of law,” the bench said. The National Green Tribunal has also directed a three-member committee to inspect and verify allegations of unregulated sand mining and stone crushing in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Vinod Kumar Jangra seeking directions to check alleged unregulated mining and stone crushing units which were causing air pollution and damaging the environment..