Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks live-streaming of suo motu contempt case proceedings against Prashant Bhushan

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking directions to start live-streaming of the proceedings in the suo motu contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:51 IST
Plea in SC seeks live-streaming of suo motu contempt case proceedings against Prashant Bhushan
Supreme Court of India (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking directions to start live-streaming of the proceedings in the suo motu contempt case against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petition, filed by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa, said that the print and digital media has been glorifying Bhushan in their reporting and therefore urged for a live-telecast and video recording of the proceedings.

The contempt case against Bhushan will have a substantial effect as far as the Bar and the Bench are concerned, not only in India but across the world, the plea contended. "The instant contempt case is one of the most sensational cases ever since the inception of the Supreme Court, the projection of Prashant Bhushan's case at the hands of print and digital media is nothing but glorifying him and his acts which tend to lower the respect and repute of the institution," the plea submitted.

It said that there is a "lobby" which has targeted Chief Justices in the past and of which Bhushan is one of the founding members. The lobby aims to destabilise the institution of the Supreme Court and "criticise to the lowest possible level when favourable orders are not obtained from the court", the plea alleged.

Notably, the Supreme Court yesterday reserved its order on the suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings initiated against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets in June concerning present and former Chief Justices of India. Earlier, the top court had held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in a different contempt case for accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Materials on record show Swapna Suresh's involvement in Gold Smuggling: Court

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has said that there are materials on record to show the involvement of Swapna Suresh in the Gold Smuggling. The court stated that the illegal activities of money laundering posed a great and serious thr...

Godavari, Krishna and Narmada rivers likely to rise due to heavy rainfall: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states. Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Te...

Louis-Dreyfus 'proud to be a nasty, nasty woman' for Dems

The star of Veep brought some bite to her role at the Democrats virtual convention. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the celebrity host for the conventions final night Thursday, took some pointed shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President...

Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

Kia Motors India on Friday said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet. The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020