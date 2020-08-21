Left Menu
Materials on record show Swapna Suresh's involvement in Gold Smuggling: Court

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has said that there are materials on record to show the involvement of Swapna Suresh in the Gold Smuggling.

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam has said that there are materials on record to show the involvement of Swapna Suresh in the Gold Smuggling. The court stated that the illegal activities of money laundering posed a great and serious threat not only to the financial system of the country but also to the integrity and sovereignty.

Principal sessions judge Dr Kauser Edappagath said this while dismissing the bail petition of the accused Swapna Suresh in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. Court further said that ''It is prima facie clear that the amount found in the bank locker of Swapna is not acquired through commission as stated by her. The learned counsel submitted that the petitioner got a commission by executing deals between UAE Consulate and UAFX Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Forth Force, Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures and for the project of renovation of 150 homes in Kerala during Kerala Floods in 2018 and the liquid cash kept in the locker where the commission she so received.

But, it is pertinent to note that the statement of Santhosh Eappen of Unitac Builders recorded under Section 50 of PMLA would show that no amount was given to the petitioner as claimed by her. In another statement, he stated that he gave the commission to all three accused including the petitioner through bank transfer into the bank account of M/s.ISOMONK Trading Company with Axis Bank, Sasthamangalam Branch and not to the petitioner as claimed by her. The accused Sandeep Nair also admitted the facts.'' The court also said that ''she has, inter alia, admitted that she is directly involved in the criminal conspiracy and smuggling of gold through Trivandrum International Airport through the diplomatic channel on 21 occasions.

The Enforcement Directorate further suspects that the petitioner has invested the proceeds of crime in immovable assets as well.'' (ANI)

