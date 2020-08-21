Himachal Pradesh: Seven accused in gang-rape case sent to 4-day police custody

A local court in Kangra on Friday sent seven people to four-day police custody in connection with the gang rape of a 32-year-old woman in the Gaggal area. Additional SP of Kangra Rajesh Kumar said that the complaint was registered at the police station at Gaggal on Wednesday night and an FIR was lodged in the early hours of Thursday.

The crime took place on Wednesday when the woman was returning to her maternal home and sought lift in a car. According to the complainant, the accused took her to a poultry farm and raped her and then they took her to a hotel at McLedoganj where she was again gang-raped by the accused.

The victim has three children. (ANI)