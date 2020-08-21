Gold smuggling case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh

A special court here on Friday dismissed the bail plea of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail of the illegal trade. Dismissing the bail plea of Suresh, the special PMLA court said prima facie there are materials on record to show her involvement in the crime.

Noting that the investigation of the case is in its preliminary stage, the Court said the illegal activities of money laundering posed a great and serious threat not only to the financial system of the country, but also to the integrity and sovereignty. The Court also observed that the petitioner was an influential lady and granting her bail at this stage may affect the smooth progress of the investigation and the possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and interfering with the investigation cannot be ruled out.

Earlier, opposing the bail application moved by Suresh, the ED had said that the accused had disclosed to it her association with other accused and also of some others who are involved in the crime. Noting that the revelations made by her indicates that she had 'considerable influence' in the office of Kerala Chief Minister, the ED had said if she is released on bail, there is a chance of tampering with the evidence and also influencing the witnesses.

The investigating agency also said it apprehends hurdles in the progress of investigation, if the petitioner is enlarged on bail now. The investigation is progressing and persons connected with the crime and having influence have also to be questioned, the ED had said.