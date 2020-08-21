Left Menu
Haryana Police arrest 3, seize 30 kgs of charas from Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas (cannabis) which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas (cannabis) which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday. Talking to media the Haryana Police spokesperson said that the seizure was made by a CIA team late Thursday night near the Morwala village at Delhi road in the Charkhi Dadri district.

"Initial investigation revealed that accused had brought contraband from Nepal Border and was heading towards Hisar," said the spokesperson. He further said that acting on a tip-off about the smuggling of drugs in a car, police established a checkpoint and started checking the vehicles coming from Delhi.

"Soon after the team signalled a car to stop and when frisked, police recovered cannabis weighing 30 kilograms 182 grams from the possession of three persons riding in the car," said the police. The police registered a case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the three people who were arrested and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

