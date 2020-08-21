Left Menu
DK Shivkumar writes to Police Commissioner in connection to alleged phone tapping

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Friday wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant alleging tapping of his phone. He asked Pant to investigate the matter.

Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Friday wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant alleging tapping of his phone. He asked Pant to investigate the matter. This has come after Shivkumar accused the state government of the same as the calls were not audible to him since yesterday.

Shivkumar earlier on Friday said, "I have a hundred percent doubt about phone tapping because from the last day, my phone is not audible. I am filing a formal complaint about the same. Many people are calling me and I am also trying to call other but my voice is not audible." "Ours is a responsible government, we will not go down to this level," said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in response to Shivkumar's allegation.

Bommai said, "We do not have the necessity to tap the phone calls of DK Shivakumar. There is no question of phone tapping. If he can not hear or talk when their leaders called him, he has to contact the concerned telecom provider company. He should not simply allege it to be phone tapping." "As of now, CBI is investigating the case of phone tapping which happened when their government was in power. The government is not concerned about the activities of DK Shivakumar," said Bommai.

Shivkumar also accused the Home Minister of interfering in Bengaluru's violence investigation. To this Bommai said, "The allegation of interference in the investigation is totally false and baseless." Police officials are doing their job impartially. It is not possible to sabotage the moral strength of the police department and protecting rioters will not work out, he added. (ANI)

