Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police did not handle violence at Jamia professionally according to NHRC report: HC observes

It (report) indicates that it (incident) was not handled professionally," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said. The observation of the bench was in response to the contention of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi that the commission has given a finding that there was a law and order situation at the varsity and therefore, police entry into the campus was legitimate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:41 IST
Police did not handle violence at Jamia professionally according to NHRC report: HC observes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Delhi High Court on Friday said the report of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) suggested that the police did not handle itself "professionally" to deal with the violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia University during the the anti-CAA protests when there was a law and order problem. "It (NHRC) says law and order problem, but it also says inculcate professionalism (in the police). It (report) indicates that it (incident) was not handled professionally," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said.

The observation of the bench was in response to the contention of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi that the commission has given a finding that there was a law and order situation at the varsity and therefore, police entry into the campus was legitimate. The ASG, in response to the court's observation, said the report only says that there were individual instances of police excesses and it does not say that the action as a whole was unwarranted.

He further said that the commission also left it to the police to enquire into the individual instances of transgression by its officers and not to an outside agency. To this, the bench remarked,"That is fine. But it (report) cannot be read as a clean chit being given to anyone either." The high court was hearing of a batch of petitions which have alleged that ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression was unleashed by the police and paramilitary forces on students at the university.

The pleas have sought setting up of an SIT or a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to look into the violence at JMI in December last year in relation to student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Opposing the petitioners' allegations, Lekhi argued that while they claim police action was unwarranted, the NHRC report does not say so. He further said that the police action as a whole was "not disproportionate" to the violence in the campus and only in some isolated instances there was use of disproportionate force.

However, enquiry into these isolated instances have been left to the police by NHRC and this indicates that the agency can be trusted, contrary to what the petitioners are claiming, he said. He also said that while petitioners claim the protests were peaceful, the NHRC report refers to it as "violent".

The ASG also reiterated his argument made on the last date of hearing, August 14, that police had entered the university to restore order which was disrupted by incidents of arson and destruction of public property during the student protests. Lekhi will continue his arguments on August 28.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...

The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020