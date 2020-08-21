Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner
Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Friday appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:17 IST
Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Friday appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.
"The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31," a notification of Law Ministry said.
Kumar is a former IAS officer and belonged to Jharkhand cadre. Lavasa will take up the position of vice-president at the Asian Development Bank. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajiv Kumar
- Ashok Lavasa
- IAS
- Jharkhand
- Lavasa
- Law Ministry
- Asian Development Bank
ALSO READ
Japan's climate change efforts hindered by biased business lobby -study
61 Students of Analog IAS Academy Make it to Civil Services
IAS First to Integrate with Google Ads Data Hub for Viewability and Brand Safety, Bringing Advertisers Privacy-Centric Metrics Across YouTube
It is factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted: MEA on statement by Turkey on Jammu and Kashmir.
Turkey's comments on Jammu and Kashmir incorrect, biased: MEA