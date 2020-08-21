Left Menu
Haryana DGP launches integration of Aadhaar data with state police services

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday launched Integration of Aadhaar data with the Haryana Police services at the police headquarters in Panchkula.

ANI | Panchkula/Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Friday launched Integration of Aadhaar data with the Haryana Police services at the police headquarters in Panchkula. A press release said, "Others present on the occasion included ADGP, Telecom and IT Arshinder Singh Chawla, under whose guidance the integration was achieved, SP IT Waseem Akram and other officers from NCRB, Home Department, prosecution department etc."

"With this integration, citizens now have the option to enter their Aadhaar Number in the field on Haryana Police Web portal-HarSamay 24x7 for the 17 services," the press release said. The services include Character Certificate, Police Clearance Certificate, Domestic Verification, Tenant Verification, Employee Verification, Private Security Agency Verification, Protest/Strike Request, Procession Request, Event/Performance Request, Threat Assessment Verification, Registration of Complaint, Registration of Lost Property, Registration of RTI, Registration of Cyber Cafe, Registration of Hotels and Customers, NORI (No Obligation to Return to India), NOC.

"After entering their Aadhar Number, they would be asked to agree on a disclaimer post and an OTP will be generated through which data from the Aadhaar database will be auto fetched and pushed in the various fields in the service form," it said. "This would be beneficial to the Citizens as the authenticated data from Aadhaar is prefilled in the fields and there will be no need to fill them again. Further, entering the Aadhaar is optional and Citizens can choose not to avail the benefits of this integration if he wishes the same," it added. (ANI)

