1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday.

ANI | Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:27 IST
1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The truck overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to a pothole in the road. The truck was heading towards Nirwana from Lalgarh camp. CEO of Raisinghnagar Nagar Border Security Force (BSF) Camp and top Army officials from Lalgah reached the site soon after the incident occurred. (ANI)

