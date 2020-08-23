U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnessesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:45 IST
United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq's Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.
The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the few U.S. troops still in the country. Iraq's parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and U.S. and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.
The United States has had around 5,000 troops stationed in the country, and coalition allies another 2,500.
