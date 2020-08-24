More than 23 lakh patients recovered from COVID-19 in India

India crossed the 23 lakh COVID-19 recoveries mark and the case fatality rate "has further dipped" to 1.85 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday. "With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), India's COVID-19 total recoveries have crossed 23 lakh today. Recovery of 23,38,035 patients has been made possible because of effective implementation of the policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively through surveillance and contact tracing& treating efficiently," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry further said India's recovery rate now stands at 75.27 per cent. "India has posted more than 16lakh (16,27,264) recoveries than the active cases (7,10,771 which are under active medical care). The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 22.88 per cent of the total positive cases," the ministry said.

The ministry added, "Effective clinical management of the patients in the ICUs has been instrumental in keeping the Case Fatality Rate low and on a steady downward trajectory. It has further dipped to 1.85 per cent today." (ANI)