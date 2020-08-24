No bail for lawyer accused in Lankan gangster case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of Madurai-based lawyer Sivakami Sundari, one of the three arrested in connection with fabricating of documents to get an aadhar card for Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka who died on July 3. Sundari had filed the petition for conditional bail and the appeal came up for hearing before Magistrate P Sreekumar.

The CB-CID, investigating into the case, opposed the bail claiming that Sivakami Sundari would tamper with the evidence if released. Hearing the submissions, the Magistrate dismissed her petition.

The Lankan gangster died of cardiac arrest here on July 3 and the body, after postmortem, was cremated in Madurai the next day. Besides Sundari, a Lankan woman Amani Thanji and another person Dyaneshwaran were arrested on the charge of assisting Lokka in getting an aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh by submitting forged documents.

Investigations are on to find out whether the dead was really the don..