Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria expels Russian envoy in what newspaper calls economic spying case

Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat for breaching the Vienna Convention governing diplomats' privileges and immunities, an Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday in what a tabloid newspaper reported as an economic espionage case. "His behaviour is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, declining to elaborate further on the case, including on details reported in the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:46 IST
Austria expels Russian envoy in what newspaper calls economic spying case

Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat for breaching the Vienna Convention governing diplomats' privileges and immunities, an Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday in what a tabloid newspaper reported as an economic espionage case.

"His behaviour is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, declining to elaborate further on the case, including on details reported in the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. The Russian Embassy responded on Twitter: "We are outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive relations."

Kronen Zeitung said that for years the Russian had engaged in spying on an Austrian high-tech company with the support of an Austrian working at the firm. The Austrian turned himself in and identified the Russian as his handler. The newspaper did not identify the firm. The expulsion is notable in Austria, which has been more reluctant than some of its Western neighbours to expel diplomats in the past. Austria declined https://www.reuters.com/article/us-austria-russia-spy/austria-says-it-will-not-expel-any-russians-over-spy-case-idUSKCN1NJ23G to join the majority of EU countries that expelled Russian envoys in 2018 over the poisoning in Britain of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple apologises after asking to WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress asking them to monetise its free app. Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge ...

Undertook exercise to pay food security allowance to mid-day meal beneficiaries at earliest: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has undertaken to complete the exercise of payment of Food Security Allowance FSA to the beneficiaries of mid-day meals at the earliest. The Delhi government, in a...

Nitish Kumar inaugurates several buildings constructed by state's educational infrastructure development corporation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated several newly-constructed buildings built by Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation BSEIDC Limited. The BSEIDC Limited was established by the Bihar government i...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020