DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 24

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, AUGUST 24 ** TEHRAN - Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran to meet with high-level Iranian authorities. ** MOSCOW/VILNIUS/ KYIV - US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania and Ukraine (to August 27).

** KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a bilateral meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is in Kyiv for talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. ** NUUK - Denmark's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visits Greenland (to August 25).

** JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem ** KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Heiko Maas give a joint news conference in Kyiv after talks on Ukraine's eastern conflict and other issues. - 0845 GMT

** NAYPYITAW - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, visiting Myanmar, holds an online briefing after meeting with the Southeast Asian country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi – 1400 GMT. PORT MORESBY/ PHNOM PENH/ VIENTIANE/ NAYPYITAW – Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, will visit Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar (to Aug 25).

HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev speaks at a conference – 1030 GMT. VIENNA - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference with the leader of Austria's Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, during a visit to Vienna – 1300 GMT. LAGOS,Nigeria - World Health Organization officials hold a news conference the day before Africa is expected to be declared free of wild polio - 1330 GMT. POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun ** ABU DHABI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the United Arab Emirates

** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. ** ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets German foreign minister Heiko Maas amidst Greek-Turkish tensions - 0900 GMT

** VIENNA - News conference as Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel hosts a meeting with his counterparts from other German-speaking countries - Germany's Olaf Scholz, Switzerland's Ueli Maurer, Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna and Adrian Hasler of Liechtenstein. - 1000 GMT ** ROME - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio - 1030 GMT

VIENNA - Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel hosts a meeting with his counterparts from other German-speaking countries - Germany's Olaf Scholz, Switzerland's Ueli Maurer, Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna and Adrian Hasler of Liechtenstein. URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Russia. PARIS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to address a French business conference – 1530 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeikhun Bayramov. BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the chancellery in Berlin to discuss international developments. A news conference is planned. - 0730 GMT

** BRUSSELS - The German presidency of the Council of the EU and European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahn, discuss with European Parliament's Committee on Constitutional Affairs the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund and long-term budget, which were agreed at a July summit - 0800 GMT. ** OSLO - The Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councilor, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi to visit Norway for meetings with political leaders. COLOGNE, Germany - German economy minister Peter Altmaier discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with entrepreneurs at an event in the western city of Cologne. - 1030 GMT BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body holds monthly meeting - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 HAGATNA - Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet in Guam. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31

SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state. NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx