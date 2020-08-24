Jurists, judges, politicians offer tributes to Jaitley on his first death anniversary

A number of jurists, former top law officers, judges and politicians Monday offered tributes to former Union minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a "great and gifted lawyer". The legal luminaries said it was great loss to the profession as they paid rich glowing tribute to Jaitley, who died last year in AIIMS here due to illness. He was 66.

Union Law Minister and Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every speech delivered by Jaitley was educative. "Whenever he stood up to speak in Parliament, everyone listened carefully".

They were speaking in a webinar organised by Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he was a mentor and his demise was a great loss to him personally.

"He is known to be a great lawyer, great parliamentarian and great diplomat. He was compassionate and he had no enemies. He was large hearted, and would never be bitter. I admire him as a mentor," Mehta said. Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee remembered him as a family man, and said he helped a lot of people, be it known or unknown.

Another former Attorney General K Parasaran said, "He had remarkable ability to present a case. He was one of the finest lawyers and a tall parliamentarian." Whether one is a peon or a colleague he was graceful to all. For him, he was the son of India. That was most important for him. His loss is a personal loss to my family. He never failed his friends & family," former Additional Solicitor General Sidharth Luthra said. Delhi High Court's judge Justice Pratibha Singh said that qualitative living and humane path was Jaitley's way.