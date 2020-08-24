AP's e-Rakshabandhan programme creates awareness about cybercrime

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director-General of Police, PV Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the e-Rakshabandhan programme, launched earlier this month focuses on creating awareness among the people about the cyber-criminals. The programme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 4.

"Cyber-criminals are very intelligent and cheat people by luring or by threatening. Under the e-Rakshabandhan programme, online training has been given by cybersecurity experts for the past 21 days. He called on the people to use the opportunity," said Kumar. Kumar added that their YouTube channel is receiving a good response from the public. While more than 2 lakh people have visited the YouTube channel till date, 79,300 people have subscribed to it, he said.

The ADGP said, "Andhra Pradesh CID bagged the Digital Technology Sabha Award for August 2020 in IoT (Internet of Things) category. This year the AP CID has won the award for developing an interactive web portal '4S4U'. This portal enables women to register their complaints online." Sunil Kumar congratulated the team for winning the Tech Sabha award for the third consecutive year.

Andhra Pradesh CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Radhika explained how women are being cheated in the cyber world and the legal options women have in hand to get justice. AP CID Additional SP KGV Sarita elaborated on the traits women should possess to face and get rid of cybercrime. (ANI)