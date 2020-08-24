Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP's e-Rakshabandhan programme creates awareness about cybercrime

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director-General of Police, PV Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the e-Rakshabandhan programme, launched earlier this month focuses on creating awareness among the people about the cyber-criminals.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:20 IST
AP's e-Rakshabandhan programme creates awareness about cybercrime
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director-General of Police, PV Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the e-Rakshabandhan programme, launched earlier this month focuses on creating awareness among the people about the cyber-criminals. The programme was launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 4.

"Cyber-criminals are very intelligent and cheat people by luring or by threatening. Under the e-Rakshabandhan programme, online training has been given by cybersecurity experts for the past 21 days. He called on the people to use the opportunity," said Kumar. Kumar added that their YouTube channel is receiving a good response from the public. While more than 2 lakh people have visited the YouTube channel till date, 79,300 people have subscribed to it, he said.

The ADGP said, "Andhra Pradesh CID bagged the Digital Technology Sabha Award for August 2020 in IoT (Internet of Things) category. This year the AP CID has won the award for developing an interactive web portal '4S4U'. This portal enables women to register their complaints online." Sunil Kumar congratulated the team for winning the Tech Sabha award for the third consecutive year.

Andhra Pradesh CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Radhika explained how women are being cheated in the cyber world and the legal options women have in hand to get justice. AP CID Additional SP KGV Sarita elaborated on the traits women should possess to face and get rid of cybercrime. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

German doctors treating Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital said on Monday that medical examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.Navalny, a critic of Russian President ...

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Just as millions of children are heading back to school, the World Health Organization says those aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The recommendations presented Monday follow the widespre...

Gujarat: Rain wreaks havoc in many areas; 9 dead, 1,900 shifted

Nine persons died and 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat on Monday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, especially the Saurashtra region, causing flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Aji dam...

Rape charge a conspiracy, ready for probe: BJP MLA says after being summoned by party

BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Monday claimed before the party leadership in Uttarakhand that the allegation was a conspiracy to defame him. Summoned by the party over the issue, the MLA from Dwarahat appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020