Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao calls on Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday called on Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri where he requested for release of funds under key central sector schemes amounting to Rs 2,537.81 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:52 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao calls on Union Minister Hardeep Puri
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao demanded Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for release of funds under key central sector schemes amounted to Rs 2,537.81 crores.. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday called on Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri where he requested for release of funds under key central sector schemes amounting to Rs 2,537.81 crores. The detailed discussion was held on the release of funds under PMAY (urban) of Rs 1,184.8 crores, release of pending grants under Swachh Bharath Mission (SBM-urban) of Rs 217.49 crores, AMRUT project fund of Rs 351.77 crores, release under 15th Finance Commission for GHMC of Rs 783.75 crores, Telangana government said in a press note.

IT and Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Rao explained the various projects which are in completion stage taken by the state government to provide basic amenities (public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant) in urban bodies. Later on, the minister requested to expedite the Warangal airport work under the UDAN scheme.

Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar and Dr Gaurav Uppal, IAS, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan were present in the meeting at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR which has seen a s...

Mali talks end with no decision on transitional government

Talks between West African mediators and Malis military coup leaders ended on Monday after three days of discussions without any decision on the make-up of a transitional government, a junta spokesman said.West Africas regional bloc dispatc...

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms. Elected last December, Pr...

Bypolls to be 'bada-chota bhai' vs 'trimurti' battle: Scindia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are crucial as their outcome will decide the future of the state, and sought to portray them as a bada-chota bhai versus trimurti battle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020