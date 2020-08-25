Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

He has turned instead to running a hotel and museum and making wine in the town of Santa Cruz, 100 miles south of the capital, Santiago. The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Cardoen in 1993 for conspiring with a U.S. company, Teledyne Industries, to violate export controls on zirconium, which it used to manufacture cluster bombs used by the Iraqi Air Force in its war with Iran.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:19 IST
Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.

The court said too much time had lapsed since Cardoen, 78, was indicted by a U.S. court in 1993 for exporting zirconium from the United States and selling cluster bombs to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein between 1982 and 1989. Interpol issued an international arrest warrant the same year but Washington asked the Chilean Foreign Ministry only in March last year to arrest Cardoen so he could be tried on U.S. soil.

The ruling brings an end to an almost 30-year legal saga that has prevented business tycoon Cardoen, once labeled a "Merchant of Death" by U.S. Customs officials, from leaving Chile. He has turned instead to running a hotel and museum and making wine in the town of Santa Cruz, 100 miles south of the capital, Santiago.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Cardoen in 1993 for conspiring with a U.S. company, Teledyne Industries, to violate export controls on zirconium, which it used to manufacture cluster bombs used by the Iraqi Air Force in its war with Iran. Teledyne Industries pled guilty to the charges and paid a $4 million fine in 1995, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Cardoen has alleged that U.S. authorities turned a blind eye to his business activities while Saddam was attacking Iran, a U.S. opponent. He told the Wall Street Journal in 2011 that he had been "scapegoated" after Iraq invaded Kuwait, a U.S. ally.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-66 3-6 7-60 win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.Williams matches are a magnet for fans but with no...

Pompeo address to Republicans at odds with instruction to his own diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the Republican National Convention this week despite having told U.S. diplomats that presidential appointees may not take part in any such partisan political activity. The instruction is in ...

Weekly markets reopen in Delhi on a trial basis

By Ajit K Jha Weekly markets in the national capital that have been shut since last week of March due to coronavirus induced lockdown reopened on Monday after Delhi government allowed it till August 30, on a trial basis.One such weekly mark...

US Secretary of State hopes more Arab nations will forge formal ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time expressed hope that more Arab countries will establish diplomatic ties with Israel following the announcement of normalisation of countrys ties with UAE. Im very hopeful that we will se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020