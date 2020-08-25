PIL in Rajasthan HC to obtain 'true and relevant' information regarding Chinese intrusion into Indian territory

A PIL has been filed in the Rajasthan High Court to obtain "true and relevant" information regarding the "Chinese intrusion" into the Indian territory. Petitioner Advocate Shantanu Pareek stated that the instances of Chinese intrusions into the Indian territory, this year have been reported in some of the leading newspapers but contradictory statements are being issued from the Government of India side regarding the same intrusions.

"Hence due to such misinformation being fed in the public domain by the Government of India regarding the vital affairs of the country which has serious concerns on its territorial integrity, the Petitioner is constrained to file this Public Interest Litigation as being a citizen of this country it is his fundamental right to know the true and relevant information regarding the external intrusions into the Indian Territory and in the same manner, every other Indian citizens too have the same right," read the PIL. The petitioner said that the official statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 at an all-party meeting concerning the Chinese Army intrusion into the Indian territory along the LAC is in contradiction with the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on 17 June 2020.

The Prime Minister's statement came after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley. "That on 19 June 2020 the Prime Minister of India in an all-party meeting made an official statement that the Chinese Army has neither intruded into the Indian territory nor captured any of the Indian military post," the PIL said.

"The statement of the MEA as depicted in the newspaper report is hereby quoted- 'Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on the ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo'," it said. India and China are engaged in a standoff since past few months over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung nala.The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. (ANI)