Raigad building collapse case: FIR registered against five persons, rescue operation underway

An FIR was registered against five people on Tuesday at Mahad city police station over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, in which two people lost their lives. According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the case. Two persons have died and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operations. Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations last evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.