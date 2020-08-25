Left Menu
Bhopal records 135 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 9,548

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal till 8 am on Tuesday recorded 135 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus here to 9,548.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal till 8 am on Tuesday recorded 135 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count of people infected with the virus here to 9,548. Out of the total cases, 7,640 people have been cured and 1,510 are currently active in Bhopal.

So far, 263 people have died in the city after contracting the lethal virus so far. India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.India in the last 24 hours has reported 848 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 58,390 deaths. (ANI)

