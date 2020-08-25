Man held with 10 kg ganja in Karnataka
Bengaluru City Police East Division arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs on Monday night.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:22 IST
Bengaluru City Police East Division arrested an interstate drug peddler and seized 10 kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs on Monday night. According to the police, the accused is a resident from Chittor, Andhra Pradesh.
"Bengaluru city police East division arrested an interstate drug peddler named Ramababu and seized 10 kg of ganja worth around Rs 3 lakhs," the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Bengaluru said A case has been registered in Ramamurthy Nagar police station under Section 20(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The accused used to sell ganja near K R Puram railway station and other parts of Bengaluru, the DCP said. An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)
