Russia warns U.S., EU against Belarus sanctions, interference

The comments were made in a statement released after talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Moscow. "During discussions over the current situation in Belarus, the Russian side there should not be any attempt to pressure Minsk, either through sanctions or politically," the statement said.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

"During discussions over the current situation in Belarus, the Russian side there should not be any attempt to pressure Minsk, either through sanctions or politically," the statement said. Belarus has endured more than two weeks of mass strikes and protests over a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.

