Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

When the case returned to court on Tuesday, state prosecutor Clifford Moono said the state had no further evidence to bring. Magistrate Lameck Mwale said following the decision by the prosecution not to bring further evidence, he had decided to acquit Chilufya.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:07 IST
Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook / Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of corruption.

Prosecutors had alleged that the health minister, on four separate occasions, used money believed to be proceeds from crime to acquire property, shares in a tourism firm and a passenger boat from the United Arab Emirates, in the period between December 2016 and January 2018. When the case returned to court on Tuesday, state prosecutor Clifford Moono said the state had no further evidence to bring.

Magistrate Lameck Mwale said following the decision by the prosecution not to bring further evidence, he had decided to acquit Chilufya. "Given the position taken by the state to offer no further evidence and considering the available evidence, the accused is hereby acquitted," he said

The prosecution had called five witnesses, including one who ended up testifying in favor of Chilufya. Chilufya, 47, who faced up to five years in jail if convicted, declined to talk to journalists after his acquittal.

Chilufya's arrest was seen as a test of the Zambian government's willingness to keep a promise to tackle graft amidst increased scrutiny by foreign holders of the country's massive debt. The opposition had been demanding that he be removed from office so that he does not interfere with the case. But President Edgar Lungu said he should continue working because Chilufya had not been proven guilty.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work at eye banks adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, say AIIMS doctors

By Priyanka Sharma Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday said that work related to eye banks has been one of the worst casualties of COVID-19 pandemic.Ophthalmologists at the medical institute said loc...

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have departed western South Dakota, but public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in ...

Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold talks on coordination of macroeconomic policies

Beijing China, August 25 ANIXinhua Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday morning. Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the...

Pilot movement of cargo on Gumti river from Daudkhandi in B'desh to Sonamura in Tripura on Sep 3

The first pilot movement on the 93 km stretch of Gumti river from Daudkhandi in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura is expected to be conducted on September 3. Bangladeshs Premier Cement company will be sending export cargo break bulk cargo o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020