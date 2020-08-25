India's count of coronavirus cases now over 31.67 lakh, recovery rate 75.92%

India saw 60,975 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to over 31.67 lakh. The country also saw the highest single-day recovery of 66,550 cases.

The Health Ministry said that COVID-19 case count reached 31,67,324 on Tuesday which includes 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll stands at 58,390 with 848 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said that COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 75.92 per cent and fatality rate has fallen to 1.84 per cent. Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state, has a total of 1,68,443 active cases and has reported 22,465 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has reported 53,282 active cases and 6,614 fatalities. With 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases has risen to 3,71,639 in Andhra Pradesh. The state reported 9,419 recoveries and 92 deaths today. The number of active cases stands at 89,932 cases and 3,460 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

Karnataka has 82,410 active cases and has reported 4,958 deaths. Delhi has 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths due to COVID-19.

Kerala reported 2,375 new COVID-19 cases today taking active cases to 21,232. The recovered cases stand at 40,343. The Health Ministry said that 40 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's over 54,000 reported cases have come in the month of August itself. The number of actives cases is 10,068. The death toll is 1,246.

"At approximately 14,000 tests per million, the testing rate in the state remains low, even behind, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal," Health Ministry said in a release. Odisha reported 2,752 new cases taking the total number of active cases in the state to 26,826.

With 701 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, the total number of cases are 33,776 including 7,544 active cases, 25,594 recoveries and 638 deaths. While 139 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 562 were reported from Kashmir division.

Bihar reported 1,444 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total count of active cases to 22,837. In Manipur, 116 more persons have tested COVID-19 positive while 97 persons have recovered. The total active cases stand at 1,627 and recovery rate is 69 per cent.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya stands at 1,179. Out of these, 459 are from Border Security Force (BSF) and armed forces. A total of 789 patients have recovered so far in the state.

The total count of cases in Mizoram stands at 953 of which 489 are active cases.