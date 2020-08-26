Kenya: DPP orders arrest of Migori Governor Obado and 4 children for stealing public fund

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on August 25 has ordered arrest and prosecution of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children for allegedly stealing public money, according to a news report Daily Nation.

Noordin Haji ordered the dragging to the court of the governor's family after agreeing with the findings of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

EACC has been investigating the Migori county boss for following reports that he stole public funds through companies registered by his relatives.

According to the DPP, the governor indirectly received Sh 73.4 million from companies that traded with the devolved government during his first term in office.

Haji said that the four children separately received Sh 34.5 million from Obado's companies and three brothers, who acted as proxies in some firms the county boss owned.

"Public money was lost through the connivance of the governor and the business entities in payments made for the performance of contracts, "Haji said in a statement yesterday.

The arrest and arraignment would complicate life for the county boss who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno in 2018.

The governor's children investigated by EACC are Susan Scarlet, Jerry Zachary, Evelyn Adhiambo, and Dan Achola Okoth.

Okoth Obado, who was re-elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in 2017, is said to have received Sh73.4 million indirectly through his children who were trading with the Migori county government between the 2013/14 and 2016/17 financial years.