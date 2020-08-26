Left Menu
Police arrest 64 in Louisville anti-racism protests

Police arrested more than 60 people on Tuesday in a protest march in Louisville, Kentucky, organized for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. "Our hope and our expectation is that protests will be peaceful." Taylor was killed by Louisville police executing a no-knock search warrant who burst into her home.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:52 IST
Police arrested more than 60 people on Tuesday in a protest march in Louisville, Kentucky, organized for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment. Sixty-four people were charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct, Louisville Metro Police Department interim chief Robert Schroeder told reporters.

The protest was organized by advocacy group Until Freedom, calling for justice for Taylor and her family. Around 300 people came out for the Louisville gathering, according to media reports. Videos posted by the police on social media show that crowds gathered late into the night with police personnel trying to disperse them.

"Violence or property destruction is unacceptable and will be addressed immediately," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a briefing on Tuesday prior to the protest. "Our hope and our expectation is that protests will be peaceful." Taylor was killed by Louisville police executing a no-knock search warrant who burst into her home. One Louisville police officer was fired and two others were placed on administrative assignment.

Taylor's death, the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, in police custody, and Sunday's shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have become rallying points for protests against racial injustice in the United States.

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

