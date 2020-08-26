Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says China 'bullying' UK, cites HSBC Hong Kong-related accounts

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:07 IST
U.S. says China 'bullying' UK, cites HSBC Hong Kong-related accounts

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States was "dismayed" by British bank HSBC's reported actions toward certain Hong Kong-related accounts, including those linked to pro-democracy publisher Next Media, and said China was "bullying" the United Kingdom.

Pompeo cited reports of Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media being unable to access their HSBC bank accounts and said the bank was "maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those seeking freedom." "Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to aid its political repression," Pompeo said in a statement. "We stand ready to help the British government and its companies resist CCP bullying and stand for freedom."

Representatives for the London-based bank, in an email, declined to comment. Washington has criticized Beijing's crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in the now Chinese-ruled city following a sweeping new security law imposed on Hong Kong on June 30 that was widely condemned by Western nations.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a prominent democracy activist and top executive at Next Digital, was arrested Aug. 10 under the new law, further stoking concerns about media and other freedoms promised to Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 34,418

Nepal on Wednesday recorded 885 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys COVID-19 caseload to 34,418, health ministry said. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that 385 corona patients were discharged after re...

Govt invites nominations for Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

The Women and Child Development Ministry has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 from children, individuals and institutions for their outstanding contribution in the field of child welfare and development...

Snapdeal expands logistics network ahead of festive season, adds 8 hubs

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday said it has added eight logistics centres to its network across manufacturing hubs, including Mathura, Noida and Mumbai, ahead of the festive season. The expansion is part of a decentralised network de...

Trade unions urge oil minister to reconsider BPCL privatisation move

Trade unions on Wednesday urged Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the proposed privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL. In a joint letter to Pradhan, the unions said, The joint platform of central trade unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020